President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Turkish President Erdogan

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and all the people of your country on the occasion of the national day of the Republic of Turkey – Republic Day,” President Aliyev said in his letter.

“The brotherly Turkey is today moving forward on the path of comprehensive and dynamic development. Its achievements have ensured its place among the world`s most powerful and advanced countries in terms of economy. Committed to its statehood interests, Turkey demonstrates a fair and resolute stance on ongoing global and regional processes.”

“Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship and brotherhood draws strength from the shared national and spiritual values and traditions of our peoples. I am confident that our alliance, strategic partnership, which is based on mutual trust and support, will continue to contribute to the well-being of our peoples and overall development of our countries,” the head of state said. “On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavors, and the brotherly people of Turkey everlasting peace and prosperity.”

News.Az

