President Aliyev extends Independence Day greetings to Ukrainian counterpart Zelenskyy

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the occasion of the national holiday of Ukraine, News.Az reports.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and through you, your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of Ukraine – the Independence Day,” President Aliyev said in a congratulatory message.

“The centuries-old strong friendship and feelings of mutual sympathy that bind our peoples are among the primary factors preconditioning our interstate relations and cooperation. It is gratifying that our mutually beneficial cooperation has developed dynamically and consistently to reach the level of strategic partnership over the past three-decades of establishing our diplomatic relations,” he said.

“I recall my working visit to Ukraine in January of this year, our meeting and negotiations we had with fond impressions, and consider this visit important in terms of expanding relations between our countries,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

The head of state stressed that guided by the norms and principles of international law and the UN Charter, Azerbaijan respects the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all countries, including Ukraine.

“We will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine,” he said.

“I am confident that through our joint efforts, the relations of traditional friendship between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, as well as our fruitful cooperation will continue to expand for the benefits of our peoples and countries.”

“Once again, I cordially congratulate you and wish you the best of health, and the friendly people of Ukraine peace and tranquility,” President Aliyev concluded.

