President Ilham Aliyev: Construction of Zangilan mosque is in final stage

“The big school in the city is being built. The construction of the Zangilan mosque is in the final stage. It is being built just next to the ancient mosque, which was destroyed by the Armenian occupational forces during the times of occupation, along with other 64 mosques out of 67, which existed,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum themed "Resilient cities as a driving force of economic development and fighting inequalities", News.Az reports.

“So, 65 have been totally destroyed and two partially destroyed. So that was another sign of urbicide and culturocide against Azerbaijan. Now when the owners of these lands are back, we see rapid development.

The big return program covers the reconstruction of all the liberated territories. Not only reconstruction but reconstruction based on modern technologies—smart city, smart village concept—with the most modern examples of urban development,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.

News.Az