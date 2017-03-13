President Ilham Aliyev continues meetings in Paris - PHOTOS
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is on a visit to France.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today met with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DCNS Hervé Guillou in Paris.
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today met with Chairman and CEO of CIFAL Group Gilles Remy in Paris.
