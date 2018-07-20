Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev continues to hold meetings in France

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has met with Executive Chairman of the Rothschild & Co David de Rothschild in Paris.

The sides discussed issues on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Rothschild & Co, and stressed the necessity of expanding this cooperation in the banking sector and in the field of privatization. 

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev also met with the General Director of the Iveco France company, the Vice-President of Iveco's Global Bus division Sylvain Blaise in Paris July 20. 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

