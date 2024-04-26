President Ilham Aliyev: COP29 will allow us to engage countries of the Global South

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I hope, this international platform (COP 29-ed.) will allow us to engage countries of the Global South in the common agenda. At the same time, relations with many European countries are also developing successfully,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the High-Level Segment of the 15th Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin on April 26, News.Az reports.

“With nine EU members, Azerbaijan signed or adopted agreements and declarations on strategic partnership. So, saying that, I hope that these international connections will allow us to strengthen solidarity. That's mainly what we need. We need finance, solidarity, and shared responsibility,” the head of state underlined.

