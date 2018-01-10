President Ilham Aliyev declares 2018 ‘Year of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic’

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has declared 2018 the ‘Year of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic’ in the country.

The head of state made the statement at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development of 2017 and objectives for the future.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that numerous events will be held both in the country and abroad in this regard during this year.

News.Az

News.Az