President Ilham Aliyev describes opening of Azerbaijani embassy in Israel as a sign of high level of bilateral relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Israel enjoy good political ties, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, co-chair of the Joint Commission Eli Cohen, News.Az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev described the opening of the embassy of Azerbaijan in Israel as a sign of the high level of relations.

The head of state emphasized that relations between the two countries are based on friendship, mutual trust, respect and support. Saying that the bilateral cooperation agenda is expanding, President Ilham Aliyev specially stressed the activity of the Joint Commission between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the State of Israel, and expressed hope that it could contribute to the diversification of relations.

News.Az