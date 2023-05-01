President Ilham Aliyev describes referendum as an important step towards comprehensive development of brotherly Uzbekistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev described the referendum as an important step towards the comprehensive development of brotherly Uzbekistan and strengthening of democracy as he received Chairman of the Board of “Uzavtosanoat” JSC of Uzbekistan Ulugbek Rozukulov, News.Az reports.

The head of state asked Ulugbek Rozukulov to extend his congratulations to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the successful holding of the referendum in Uzbekistan. The President of Azerbaijan noted that this referendum is also the people`s confidence in the course implemented by President of Uzbekistan.

President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of the agreements reached during the meetings with the Uzbekistan`s President, including the works carried out in the field of automobile production in terms of expanding cooperation.

