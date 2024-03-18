President Ilham Aliyev discloses several facts about Khankendi’s being the land of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

In his congratulatory address on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, President Ilham Aliyev revealed a few facts about Khankendi’s being the Azerbaijani land, News.Az reports.

The President noted that Khankendi is an ancient Azerbaijani land founded by Panahali Khan. The Azerbaijani leader pointed out that Khankendi was built by Azerbaijani architects and builders at the expense of the Azerbaijani budget during the Soviet period. According to him, building of the Regional Party Committee, Regional Executive Committee and a hotel were designed by Azerbaijani architects Hasan Majidov, Nasrullah Kangarli and Anvar Gasimzada, respectively.

News.Az