President Ilham Aliyev discusses Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Iranian President

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is visiting Iran.

The role of the existing historical, cultural and religious roots between Azerbaijan and Iran was emphasized in terms of the strengthening of relations between two countries. The sides said the fact that the presidents have had ten meetings over the past five years is an indicator of the level of successful bilateral cooperation, noting that political relations continue to develop successfully.

Presidents also discussed in the meeting. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev spoke about Armenia's occupational policy as well as negotiation process between countries. Moreover, Azerbaijani and Iranian presidents discussed the military and military-technical cooperation and perspectives on this direction and regional issues. Presidents exchanged views on fight against terrorism and extremism. It was noted that trilateral cooperation of Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran has great potential and this format may lead to better results in cooperation.

Issue of economic cooperation was also discussed during the meeting. The growth of trade turnover by 70 % in 2016 and 33% in 2017 was highly evaluated. Furthermore, presidents exchanged views on mutual investment and cooperation in the fields of energetics, oil-gas and transport.

News.Az

News.Az