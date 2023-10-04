President Ilham Aliyev does not accept Türkiye's no-show at talks - Turkish politician

+ ↺ − 16 px

The objections of European leaders to the participation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the five-sided meeting (Azerbaijan-Armenia-France-Germany-European Union) are unacceptable, the official representative of the ruling Justice and Development Party of Türkiye, Omer Celik said, News.az reports.

"Who is France? France is a country in the OSCE Minsk Group that has not solved the problem for 30 years. France will sit down at the negotiating table, but Türkiye, which promotes peace in the region, will not? Of course, this is unacceptable for Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Karabakh has returned to its masters. France does not even mention that Armenia is an occupier. Those who can't even do that gather to supposedly promote peace," Celik said.

President Ilham Aliyev refused to visit Granada (Spain), where a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was to be held with the participation of the leaders of the European Union, France, and Germany. The reasons for this are the destructive position of France as well as the differences between Paris and Berlin over Türkiye's participation in the meeting. In such circumstances, the Azerbaijani side refused to negotiate.

News.Az