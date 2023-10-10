President Ilham Aliyev: Ending separatism in Azerbaijani territories is a culmination of international law and justice

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Our people are experiencing the joy and pride of restoring Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and constitutional order. Eliminating a grey zone in our territory after 30 years and ending separatism is a culmination of international law and justice,” President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the 27th meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Shusha, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan has always been a proponent of peace and the author of peace initiatives in the region. Stemming from the principle that regional matters must be resolved with the involvement of the countries of our immediate region, Azerbaijan has proposed the “3+3” cooperation format. A historic environment has emerged today for normalizing Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, signing the peace treaty and transforming the South Caucasus into a region of peace and cooperation,” the head of state noted.

News.Az