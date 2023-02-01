President Ilham Aliyev: Establishment of a joint Azerbaijan-Turkiye university is of great importance

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye are successfully developing in all areas. The visit of the Minister of National Education of the fraternal country and a group of members of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye to Azerbaijan will contribute to the expansion of our relations even further,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he received Minister of National Education of the Republic of Turkiye Mahmut Ozer and a group of members of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye (GNAT) in the format of a video conference, News.Az reports.

Noting that great achievements have been made in educational cooperation, President Ilham Aliyev said that the establishment of a joint Azerbaijan-Turkiye university is of great importance.

News.Az