President Ilham Aliyev examines construction progress of Dashalti village mosque

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the construction site of the mosque in the village of Dashalti, Shusha district, News.Az reports.

The head of state was informed about the progress of construction works.

A foundation stone for the Dashalti village mosque was laid by President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva on November 7, 2021. The construction works are scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2024.

