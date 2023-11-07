President Ilham Aliyev examines restoration works carried out by Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Mamayi Mosuqe in Shusha

President Ilham Aliyev examines restoration works carried out by Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Mamayi Mosuqe in Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have examined the progress of restoration of the Mamayi Mosque by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Shusha, News.az reports.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed about the progress of the project.

The restoration of the mosque is being carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with support of the Pasha Holding.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were also briefed on the Heydar Aliyev Foundation-led restoration of the Chol Gala Mosque and spring.

News.Az