Presıdent Ilham Aliyev expresses gratitude to Albania for supporting Azerbaijan in organizations where the country is not present

Presıdent Ilham Aliyev expresses gratitude to Albania for supporting Azerbaijan in organizations where the country is not present

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We created a very special dynamism in our bilateral ties based on friendship and mutual support,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a press statement following an expanded meeting with President of Albania Bajram Begaj, News.Az reports.

The head of state noted: “We are actively working in international organizations, supporting each other, primarily in the United Nations and Islamic Cooperation Organization. At the same time, we are very grateful to Albania for supporting Azerbaijan in the organizations where Azerbaijan is not present.”

News.Az