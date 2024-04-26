President Ilham Aliyev expresses his gratitude for Germany's support regarding COP29 in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

During a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on April 26, President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for Germany's support regarding COP29 in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev stated, "The members of our teams are in close contact with each other. Hosting COP29 is both a great honor and a responsibility for us. We are ready for it, and Azerbaijan's green agenda is already well-known worldwide."

News.Az