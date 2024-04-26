Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev expresses his gratitude for Germany's support regarding COP29 in Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev expresses his gratitude for Germany's support regarding COP29 in Azerbaijan

During a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on April 26, President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for Germany's support regarding COP29 in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports. 

President Ilham Aliyev stated, "The members of our teams are in close contact with each other. Hosting COP29 is both a great honor and a responsibility for us. We are ready for it, and Azerbaijan's green agenda is already well-known worldwide."


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      