President Ilham Aliyev extends condolences over death Georgia’s first ambassador to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has extended condolences to the family of the first extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Georgia to Azerbaijan, Giorgi Chanturia, in connection with his untimely death, the presidential press service reported on Jan. 10.

Giorgi Chanturia (born in 1957) died after a long-lasting illness. Throughout his life, he worked in various government posts. In 1992-1993, he served in diplomatic missions in Azerbaijan, the US, the UK, Germany, Switzerland and Israel.

He served as the Georgian President’s Advisor on International Affairs, as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan in the years 1994-1996, as the President’s Special Envoy and President of the Georgian International Oil Corporation since 1996.

In recent years Chanturia worked in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az