President Ilham Aliyev extends condolences over death of Turkey’s former Prime Minister

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to Berna Yilmaz, the spouse of former Turkish Prime Minister Mesut Yilmaz.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of your husband – statesman and politician of the brotherly Republic of Turkey Mesut Yilmaz,” the Azerbaijani president said in his letter.

“I share your grief at these difficult times and extend my deepest condolences to you, your loved ones and relatives,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az

