President Ilham Aliyev extends congratulations on Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated all Azerbaijanis around the world on 31 December – the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis.

“Dear countrymen, on the eve of 31 December – the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis, which embodies the noble feelings as a national unity and love for the Motherland, I heartily greet each one of you and convey my best wishes. Our compatriots’ loyalty to national and moral values, as well as their willingness to further strengthen of their ties with Azerbaijan, have always been a priority of our state,” President Aliyev said in his congratulatory message, APA reports.

“Consistent measures based on the ideology of Azerbaijanism put forward by national leader Heydar Aliyev have given impetus to the creation of a closer union of our compatriots living abroad and significantly strengthened the role of diaspora organizations in the development of mutually beneficial relations our country with world countries,” reads the message.

Today the Republic of Azerbaijan has a great economic, political and cultural potential, which opens up ample opportunities for giving an adequate response to the enormous challenges of this period, the president said in his message.

“The impact of the global financial and economic crisis has been eliminated in our country, which continues to follow its path of independence. Sustainability of socio-economic development and lasting socio-political stability are ensured in the country,” says the message.

President Aliyev also pointed to the high results achieved in the implementation of transnational projects initiated by Azerbaijan.

The signing of an agreement with large oil companies for the extension of the “Contract of the Century” to 2050, the commissioning of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the completion of work on the North-South transport corridor’s section passing through Azerbaijan contribute to boosting the prosperity of the republic and the welfare of the Azerbaijani people, and increases Azerbaijan’s geo-strategic importance in the world, said the head of state.

“Azerbaijan’s consistent and resolute position in promoting intercultural dialogue and addressing global problems is welcomed with sympathy in the international arena,” reads the message.

The announcement of 2017 as the “Year of Islamic Solidarity” in Azerbaijan, the successful holding of the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue and the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games once again demonstrated to the whole world that Azerbaijan is committed to multiculturalism and the traditions of tolerance, said President Aliyev.

"Diaspora organizations also have important tasks to expand the country’s international relations, promote our ancient and rich culture and prevent provocative actions against Azerbaijan. Therefore, our compatriots living abroad must unite around the ideology of Azerbaijanism in order to protect the national values. I believe that your purposeful and joint activities will increase our strength and make a significant contribution to the early resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the restoration of our country’s territorial integrity. I wish you strong will and persistence in this path, happiness and prosperity in your personal life,” reads the message.

News.Az

News.Az