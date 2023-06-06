President Ilham Aliyev extends national holiday greetings to King of Sweden

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf as his country celebrates the national holiday, News.Az reports.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am happy to extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and through you to all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Sweden.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health and happiness, and the friendly people of Sweden everlasting peace and prosperity,” the President of Azerbaijan said in his message.

News.Az