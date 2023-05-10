President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their family members visit tomb of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev in Alley of Honors

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their family members have visited the tomb of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honors as May 10 marks the 100th anniversary of the architect and founder of modern and independent Azerbaijani state, the great son of the Azerbaijani people and the National Leader.

A guard of honor was lined up here.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and paid tribute to the Great Leader.

The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and the family members paid tribute to the National Leader.

The head of state, the First Lady and their family members then put flowers at the grave of the Great Leader`s wife, outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

They also paid respect to prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev and professor Tamerlan Aliyev.

