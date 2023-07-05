President Ilham Aliyev: France tries to present itself as a defender of Armenian minority in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“France even bans the Corsican language and does not accept the concept of ethnic minorities and at the same time tries to present itself as a defender of Armenian minority in Azerbaijan. This is nothing but hypocrisy and double standards,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau in Baku, News.Az reports.

“Instead of trying to lecture others, French authorities should combat such alarming tendencies in their own country,” the head of state underlined.

