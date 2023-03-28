President Ilham Aliyev: France's unfair and prejudiced attitude towards Azerbaijan is not accidental

+ ↺ − 16 px

Everything has become clear now – France's unfair and prejudiced attitude towards Azerbaijan is not accidental, said President Ilham Aliyev as he received Masim Mammadov, Special Representative of the President in Lachin district, which is included in East Zangezur economic region, News.Az reports.

“Notice the ugly acts that have been committed against us in the two and a half years since the war, since the Second Karabakh War. Notice the baseless accusations that have been made against us. In other words, all this is obvious, including a series of resolutions adopted by the European Parliament against Azerbaijan, which are still the products of the pro-Armenian, corrupt anti-Azerbaijani group, and French deputies are playing the leading part here,” the head of state noted.

News.Az