President Ilham Aliyev: Georgia and Azerbaijan always stand by each other as two independent states

“Georgia and Azerbaijan always stand by each other as two independent states,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, News.az reports.

“Our friendship and brotherhood are rooted in deep historical ties. For centuries, our peoples have lived in conditions of friendship and good neighborliness. On this strong foundation, relations between the two countries have been established,” the President of Azerbaijan underlined.

News.Az