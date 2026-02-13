President Ilham Aliyev gives interview to local media in Munich - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

"As always, our message is directed towards cooperation and peace. For the first time, I am participating in this event as a head of state who has already achieved peace. Of course, this issue will likely be on the agenda here. Therefore, our messages, as always, are very clear,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told reporters at the Munich Security Conference, News.Az reports.

“It is obvious: cooperation, peace, partnership, and, of course, Azerbaijan's growing role, our capabilities, both in the field of security and in economic development, energy security, transportation connections, artificial intelligence — all of these issues constitute the main agenda of the world today. Therefore, Azerbaijan is not lagging behind in this regard. You know, this is not up to us. Our position has already been conveyed to Armenia. Necessary amendments must be made to the Armenian Constitution. As soon as those changes are made, we can sign the peace agreement the next day. However, despite this, I believe that peace has already been achieved between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The agreements reached at the Washington Summit, the signed Joint Declaration, and the initialing of the peace agreement — this, de facto, means peace. The formal side depends on Armenia. The sooner the constitutional changes are made and the territorial claims against Azerbaijan are removed, the sooner the peace agreement will be signed," said the President.

