President Ilham Aliyev: Groundbreaking of 10 villages made in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur since May 2

“I have been in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur since May 2, and many events have been held here. The groundbreaking of 10 villages has been made, and there have been many opening ceremonies,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Azerbaijani nation, News.Az reports.

“Having been here in Karabakh and East Zangezur for about 10 days now, I can see firsthand again that Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur are reviving, roads, bridges, tunnels, power plants, water reservoirs, schools, hospitals, residential buildings, mosques are being built, rebuilt or renovated, electricity transmission lines are being extended. The interests of the people of Azerbaijan are at the core of all this creative work,” the head of state emphasized.

