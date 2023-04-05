President Ilham Aliyev hails development dynamics of relations between Azerbaijan and Malaysia

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We attach a big importance to the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Malaysia. We are glad to see the development dynamics of our interstate relations in the thirty years’ period and the expansion of our collaboration of mutual interest,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his letter of congratulation to the King of Malaysia on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Malaysia, News.Az reports.

“I wish to emphasize the beneficial cooperation of our countries within international institutions, and particularly, in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement. Today, there are good opportunities for further development of ties between our countries. I believe that we will continue to deepen our friendly relations and our bilateral and multilateral collaboration by our joint efforts using current possibilities,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az