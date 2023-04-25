President Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a one-on-one meeting with President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev in Sofia, News.Az reports.

The nature of a strategic partnership of bilateral relations between the countries was highlighted at the meeting.

President Rumen Radev thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for visiting Bulgaria to attend a signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between SOCAR and distribution system operators of Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and expressed hope for the successful implementation of the “Solidarity ring” String project.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked President Rumen Radev for the invitation to visit Bulgaria.

The importance of signing the Memorandum of Understanding between SOCAR and the upgraded transmission network system operators of Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia called the “Solidarity ring” was underlined at the meeting. They discussed cooperation issues between the two countries and in this respect, underlined Azerbaijan’s contribution as a reliable partner to ensuring Europe’s energy security.

During the conversation, the sides also exchanged their views on deepening cooperation in political, economic, transport, energy and other fields.

News.Az