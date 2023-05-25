President Ilham Aliyev: Heydar Aliyev and Vladimir Putin laid foundations for current level of relations between Russia and Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Heydar Aliyev and you, Vladimir Vladimirovich, laid the foundations for the current level of relations between Russia and Azerbaijan,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with President of Russia Vladimir Putin in Moscow, News.Az reports.

“It was after your visit to Azerbaijan in 2001 that our relations reached a qualitatively new level. Today, we already characterize these relations as allied, not only de facto, but also de jure. As you noted, at the beginning of the last year, we signed the Declaration on Allied Interaction, which we are implementing. It is the most important political document that reflects the spirit and nature of our relations and the aspiration of our countries for even closer interaction,” the Azerbaijani President added.

News.Az