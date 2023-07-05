President Ilham Aliyev highlights priorities of Azerbaijani NAM chairmanship

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev touched upon the priorities of the Azerbaijani Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) chairmanship at the Ministerial Meeting of the NAM Coordinating Bureau, News.Az reports.

“Supporting countries in need was another priority for Azerbaijani chairmanship. Azerbaijan provided COVID-19-related financial and humanitarian support to more than 80 countries, most of those from NAM either bilaterally or through World Health Organization. Azerbaijan made voluntary contributions to the World Health Organization in the amount of 10 million USD. We also provided vaccines to 5 countries,” the head of state pointed out.

The Azerbaijani leader recalled that he had also declared two Global Calls to support the post-pandemic recovery of Africa and Small Island Developing States.

“Azerbaijan, as the first donor, allocated 1 million US dollars for both Calls,” the President added.

News.Az