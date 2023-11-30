President Ilham Aliyev met with President of United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Dubai

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is visiting the United Arab Emirates to participate in the World Climate Action Summit to be organized on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28, has met with President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the city of Dubai.

The head of state congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the United Arab Emirates’ hosting and excellently organizing the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28.

The parties hailed overall development of Azerbaijan-UAE relations based on friendship and fraternity.

They described the 230 MW Garadagh Solar Power Plant built with investment of UAE’s Masdar company and participation of four UAE ministers in its inauguration as a striking example of friendship between the two countries. President Ilham Aliyev underlined that renewable energy volume would reach 10 gigawatt thanks to the contracts signed with UAE partners.

During the conversation, they stressed the importance of the joint investment fund established between the two countries, adding that it would make a significant contribution to the development of economic and trade relations and cooperation in the field of mutual investment.

The presidents emphasized the significance of successful cooperation and participation in joint projects between SOCAR and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company – ADNOC.

The sides touched on cooperation between the UAE`s AD Ports Group and Azerbaijan in port-to-port, shipping, transport and logistics areas, noting that there are great opportunities for partnership in the fields of transport and logistics in the direction of the Middle Corridor.

President Ilham Aliyev invited the President of the United Arab Emirates to pay a visit to Azerbaijan. The invitation was gratefully accepted.

They also exchanged views on regional issues.

News.Az