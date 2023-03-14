Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin

President Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a one-on-one meeting with President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, News.Az reports. 

President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier welcomed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The heads of state posed together for photographs.

President Ilham Aliyev then signed the guest book.

