President Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin
- 14 Mar 2023 02:27
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 182819
- Politics
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a one-on-one meeting with President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, News.Az reports.
President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier welcomed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The heads of state posed together for photographs.
President Ilham Aliyev then signed the guest book.