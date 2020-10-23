President Ilham Aliyev holds phone conversation with father of National Hero Shukur Hamidov

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev had a phone conversation with Nariman Hamidov, father of National Hero Shukur Hamidov who was martyred for the liberation of Gubadli.

The head of state extended his condolences over the death of Shukur Hamidov, saying that Shukur Hamidov was awarded the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan for his bravery during the April battles and that the Azerbaijani President had personally presented the star of a hero to him. The head of state noted that this time Shukur Hamidov fought heroically in the battles for the liberation of Gubadli district and was martyred. President Ilham Aliyev stressed that Shukur's name will be immortalized in Gubadli district, where he was born and died for its liberation.

Nariman Hamidov thanked the head of state and noted that the Azerbaijani people were closely united around him as the Commander-in-Chief, expressing his confidence that they would continue to support the President of Azerbaijan.

Recalling his meeting with Nariman Hamidov, President Ilham Aliyev thanked him for raising such a heroic and loyal to the Motherland son as Shukur and asked to convey his condolences to all the loved ones of the Hamidovs family.

News.Az