President Ilham Aliyev honors athletes and sports specialists with prestigious awards

On December 20, President Ilham Aliyev issued a decree to honor individuals who have made significant contributions to the development of sports in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

Under the order, one person received the “Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, while 17 individuals were bestowed with the “Taraggi” medal. Furthermore, three individuals were granted the honorary title of “Honored physical education and sportsman” in recognition of their exceptional services and exemplary professionalism in fostering the growth of sports in Azerbaijan. Additionally, four people were awarded individual scholarships of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in acknowledgment of their sustained and impactful contributions to the development of sports in the country.

