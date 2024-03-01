President Ilham Aliyev: Hosting COP29 is a sign of our willingness to contribute our green agenda

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the importance of Azerbaijan`s hosting of COP29 this year, as he addressed the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting held in Baku on March 1, News.Az reports.

The head of state said: “As soon as the decision was made last December, immediately, we've been attacked by different NGOs, media, etc., only for one reason, because we have oil and that was considered to be our biggest fault. The fact that we wanted to host this global event on climate change demonstrates our will. We must be praised for that and not attacked. We didn't do anything wrong. But as soon as the decision was made, immediately, we faced a coordinated, consolidated and very unfair attack on us. There have been many attacks on Azerbaijan in the previous years. We have a very thick skin.”

News.Az