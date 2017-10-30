President Ilham Aliyev hosts dinner in honor of participants of BTK opening ceremony

President Ilham Aliyev has hosted a dinner in honor of the participants of the opening ceremony of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway (BTK), APA reported.

The dinner reception was joined by Azerbaijan’s First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his spouse Emine Erdogan, Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdullah Aripov, and other officials.

