President Ilham Aliyev: I am confident that Azerbaijan-Lithuania relations will continue to develop consistently

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President Gitanas Nausėda on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Lithuania, News.Az reports.

The letter reads: “On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Lithuania.

Presently, there exist good opportunities and prospects for fruitful cooperation between our countries across economic, trade, transport, renewable energy, and other areas. By taking advantage of the present opportunities, we will be able to achieve the development of our relations and further deepen our cooperation through our joint efforts.

I am confident that Azerbaijan-Lithuania relations will continue to develop consistently both bilaterally and within the European Union.”

President Ilham Aliyev wished Gitanas Nausėda good health, happiness, success in his endeavors, and the people of Lithuania everlasting peace and prosperity.

News.Az