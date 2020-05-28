Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev: I am sure that our independence development will be continuous and Azerbaijan`s state independence will live forever

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev: I am sure that our independence development will be continuous and Azerbaijan`s state independence will live forever

A post on the occasion of May 28 - the Republic Day has been made on the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev`s official Facebook account.

"Today`s Azerbaijani state, which is a successor of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, realized our people`s idependence dreams. I am sure that our independence development will be continuous and Azerbaijan`s state independence will live forever," the post said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      