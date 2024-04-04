President Ilham Aliyev: I am sure that strong friendly relations will be established between the Congo and Azerbaijan

“We have just signed the Declaration on Cooperation. This is a very important and significant document, which will determine the prospects for our cooperation,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso, News.Az reports.

The head of state noted: “I am sure that strong friendly relations will be established between the Congo and Azerbaijan.”

