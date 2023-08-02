President Ilham Aliyev: I hope that peace negotiations with Armenia will end with successful scenario

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The situation on the road Lachin-Khankendi changed on the ground on 23rd of April, when we established the border checkpoint. Until that time, we had two and a half years of time to come to peace agreement,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by Euronews TV channel, News.Az reports.

“The only stumbling block was that Armenia didn't want to recognize Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan officially. Yes, they did it by statements, by oral statements, which is also a position. But they need to sign the document. So, I don't think that these two issues are interrelated. Because I hope that peace negotiations with Armenia will end with successful scenario, hopefully, in the coming months,” the head of state added.

News.Az