President Ilham Aliyev: I will continue to spare no effort for comprehensive development of Azerbaijan

“Let me assure my dear nation again that I will continue to spare no effort for the comprehensive development of Azerbaijan and protection of our territorial integrity,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony, News.Az reports.

The head of state expressed his sincere gratitude to the people of Azerbaijan for once again placing great confidence and supporting him in the presidential election.

