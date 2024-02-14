President Ilham Aliyev: I will continue to spare no effort for comprehensive development of Azerbaijan
“Let me assure my dear nation again that I will continue to spare no effort for the comprehensive development of Azerbaijan and protection of our territorial integrity,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony, News.Az reports.
The head of state expressed his sincere gratitude to the people of Azerbaijan for once again placing great confidence and supporting him in the presidential election.