President Ilham Aliyev: Important work on digitalization in social sphere has been carried out in Azerbaijan in recent years

“Important work on digitalization in the social sphere has been carried out in Azerbaijan in recent years. Basing social services on a foundation of innovative approaches and modern technologies, creating a system of transparent, agile, high-quality, accessible and citizen-oriented social services are one of the main goals of the social reform program. In this context, the “ASAN service” model, the DOST concept, and a large-scale electronicization program of social services have been implemented,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed to the participants of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held in Baku, News.Az reports.

“Comprehensive electronicization of public services in the fields of labor, employment and social protection, provision of more than 140 electronic services to the population in these areas, and the creation of a unified labor relations platform have put in place a rigorous support mechanism for the population. As a result of all-round reforms carried out in the country, employment opportunities have increased, the level of unemployment and poverty has dropped significantly to 5.5 percent, and social benefits have been increased several times. The four social reform packages adopted in the last four years alone covered 40 percent of our population, the minimum wage has increased 2.7 times, the salary fund 2.6 times, the median wage 2.1 times, the minimum pension 2.5 times, and the average monthly pension 2 times,” the head of state added.

News.Az