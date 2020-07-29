President Ilham Aliyev inaugurate Balakan regional “ASAN xidmət” center (UPDATED)

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev inaugurate Balakan regional “ASAN xidmət” center

President Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Balakan regional “ASAN xidmət” center.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created at the center.

The head of state then met with the ASAN volunteers.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed “Bal meyvə” gardening in Balakan district.

The head of state was informed about the gardening.

President Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the newly renovated Balakan-Gazbina-Ititala highway.

The presentation of Balakan-Hanifa-Guluzanbina road was also held as part of the event.

President Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Balakan Automated Management and Control Center owned by “Azerishig” OJSC.

President Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of a new building of the 320-seat Balakan City Children's Art School.

The head of state was informed of the conditions created at the building.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Balakan district for a visit.

The head of state laid flowers at a statue of the national leader in the culture and recreation park named after Heydar Aliyev in the city of Balakan.

