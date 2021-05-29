President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated new building of Ministry of Economy (PHOTO)

President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated new building of Ministry of Economy (PHOTO)

President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated new building of Ministry of Economy (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new administrative building of the Ministry of Economy has been inaugurated.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the new building.

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov informed the head of state of the work done in the new building.

All conditions were created for the comfortable and efficient activity of 772 employees here.

News.Az

News.Az