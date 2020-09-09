President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated overhead pedestrian crossing on Mardakan-Zughulba highway

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the overhead pedestrian crossing on Mardakan-Zughulba highway.

The crossing was constructed under President Ilham Aliyev’s Order within the State Program on the socio-economic development of the city of Baku and its settlements.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the technical and economic indicators of the crossing.

The length of the pedestrian crossing is 180 meters.

