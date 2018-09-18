Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Alat-Astara-Iran state border highway

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the Alat-Astara-Islamic Republic of Iran state border highway.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the project, AzerTag reports.

The newly-constructed 204km-long road is 15m in width. 24 bridges were built on the road.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of Alat-Astara-Iran state border highway.

News.Az


