President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates “ASAN Hayat” complex in Imishli

As part of his visit to Imishli district, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the “ASAN Hayat” complex, AZERTAC reports.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the complex.

While touring the complex, President Ilham Aliyev was informed of the work done here.

The head of state then launched the Imishli “ASAN xidmet” center.

