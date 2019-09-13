President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Baku State Vocational Education Centre on Industry and Innovation
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Baku State Vocational Education Centre on Industry and Innovation.
The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the Centre.
Minister of Education Jeyhun Bayramov informed the head of state of the conditions created at the Centre.
